Our Best Kitchen Tips Of 2017 (And One Crucial $10 Tool)

We’re leaving 2017 with a handy list of tips to help us work faster and economize in the kitchen (proper storage is everything) plus get every ounce of flavour from our food — whether it’s the fastest morning brew or the crispiest pizza crust — because it’s the little things that make all the difference.

1. It’s totally fine to store your bread in the fridge (and freezer) to keep it fresh.

Refrigerated bread only seems hard because of starch retrogradation, or the re-crystallization of the starch in the bread. You can reverse the starch crystallization by warming up your slice. “Most people [including us!] would say, don’t put it in the fridge because it’ll make it go stale faster. If you’re going to toast it or warm it up anyway, it doesn’t matter”, says Modernist Bread’s Nathan Myhrvold.

Read more on why it’s okay to refrigerate bread.

2. Table salt is ruining your food.

That trusted table salt is 100 percent working against you. Think about how hard it is to see grains coming out of a salt shaker — the grains are so tiny, and so free-flowing that’s it’s easy to go overboard with a single pour. You won’t find table salt in any professional kitchen, so strike it off your grocery list.

Swap out your salt shaker for a bowl or ramekin filled with larger-grained kosher salt and use your fingers to pick it up. Feeling how much salt you’re adding helps to prevent salt overkill and makes it easier to season to the point of perfection. Professional cooks know that proper salting is the most important factor in taking a dish from average to awesome.

Read more tips on how to season like a pro and use kosher salt at home.

3. Ghee is the new butter.

Ghee is a clarified butter that’s been cooked on low heat for several hours. In the process, the milk solids get separated from the fat and are removed. Without these perishable milk solids, ghee becomes stable at room temperature (and lactose free!) and doesn’t need to be refrigerated — making it a great pantry staple.

But the main reason you should add ghee to your life is because of its amazing flavour — fuller and richer than butter with added nutty notes, ghee can be used for everything from frying pancakes to drizzling over popcorn.

Read more about ghee’s benefits in the kitchen.

4. Everyone should own this $10 spatula.

Because of its thin shape, it can get into the tiniest of spaces … like those tomato-paste jars where spoons can’t fit. And the long length means it reaches right to the bottom of tall pasta sauce and peanut butter jars. It even gets into all the nooks and crannies of the blender. (The hard sides act like a squeegee, scraping out every last drop of smoothie.).

Read more about this amazing spatula.

5. This 60-second coffee maker will change your morning routine forever.

When coffee grinds and water combine in the chamber of the AeroPress, the grinds get fully immersed in the water (they look like they are floating around) and the pressure created when plunging results in a full extraction in the fraction of the time of other methods (just 60 seconds). This short brew time, combined with its unique paper filters (which remove oil and other compounds), creates a less-bitter, less-acidic, richer and fuller-flavoured cup of coffee compared to other methods (drip, French press). And bonus: It’s perfectly packable for travel.

Read more about the Aeropress coffee maker.

6. It’s important that your freezer is set to -18C or lower.

When it comes to stocking up on basics (and for last-minute, hanger-fuelled cravings) the freezer can be your best friend. It extends the lifespan of food by putting the brakes on bacterial growth, making our busy lives that much more convenient. But to stay safe and prevent food-borne illness (and unnecessary food waste) it’s important to use proper freezing and thawing techniques and make sure your freezer is set to the proper temperature of -18 °C or lower.

Read more freezer storage tips.

7. Parchment paper is one of your most useful and affordable kitchen tools

Amongst its many handy applications, parchment paper saves on heavy scrubbing during kitchen clean-up, as it won’t stick to the baked goods (we’re looking at you, wax paper), and it won’t melt or flame up in the oven (still looking at you, wax paper). What’s the secret? The paper goes through a special treatment process that increases its density and resistance to heat, while imparting serious non-stick properties. It’s also ideal for wrapping cheese, making a quick piping bag or baking moist, tender fish for a quick dinner.

Read more on our favourite uses for parchment paper.

8. A really hot, thick cast-iron pan can make perfect pizza.

Nathan Myhrvold (Author of Modernist Cuisine, Modernist Bread and founder of The Cooking Lab) advocates using a pizza steel, (instead of a ceramic pizza stone) for your homemade pie, but says a cast-iron pan will also do the trick. The key to a thin, chewy Neapolitan-style pizza crust with tasty scorch marks on the bottom is baking it on a super-hot surface — steel conducts heat better than ceramic (the material of choice for pizza stones), but so does cast iron. (Pre-heating the pan is key.)

Read more on using cast-iron pans.

9. You can do better than Pinot Grigio

There was a time in the mid ’90s when pinot grigio was actually the best-made inexpensive white wine you could find. Stainless steel and cold fermentation had started to catch on with modern winemakers, and the Northern Italians — who were quick to adopt it — made their native variety pinot grigio famous.

“What has happened is people think that they like pinot grigio, when what they actually like is wine that’s been cold fermented in stainless steel,” explains wine agent Mark Coster. It is time to move on from pinot grigio and open yourself up to new — and dare we say better — wine experiences. We now live in a time where it has become increasingly easy to do so.

We recommend six delicious alternatives to pinot grigio to get you started.

10. Chickpea water (aquafaba) is an excellent vegan egg-white substitute.

This simple egg white substitute is a bit unexpected, but chickpea water, or aquafaba, is a breakthrough for vegans who love meringues. That’s because the liquid that usually goes down the drain once you open a can of chickpeas can be whipped up just like egg whites, either to make dessert or to replace the egg white in a frothy bourbon sour.

Read more on chickpea water and other vegan kitchen hacks.

