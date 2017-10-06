A Simple And Safe Way To Cut Butternut Squash

Squash can be tough to cut and tricky to clean, but we have an easy and safe technique to keep your kitchen prep simple!

Start by making several large slits through the skin with the tip of a sharp knife. Microwave the squash on high for approximately 3-5 minutes to soften the skin. Remove squash from the microwave and let it rest for 1 to 2 min, or until it’s cool enough to handle. If your recipe calls for peeled squash, remove the skin with a peeler or knife, then slice the squash in half lengthwise and discard the seeds. If leaving the peel on, cut into wedges or chunks.

Enjoy squash roasted, fried or puréed in these recipes:

