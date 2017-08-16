How To Get Perfectly Boiled Eggs

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Clockwise from top left: 6-minute, runny yolk egg, 7-minute, medium-runny yolk, 9-minute,almost firm yolk, 12-minute, totally form yolk.
With this cheat sheet, making eggs has never been simpler. What’s involved? A simple three-step process: boil, drain and rinse.
To start, carefully lower eggs into a pot of boiling water and start the timer. After the desired time, drain, then rinse eggs in cold water (they’ll continue to cook otherwise, resulting in an overcooked yolk).
Medium-runny yolk: 7 minutes
If you prefer an ever-so-slightly firmer yolk, don’t feel left out. This style goes well with all the same dishes as a runny yolk! (It also tops one of our favourite new weeknight dinners: the summer clubhouse salad.)
Almost firm yolk: 9 minutes
If you want your egg cooked (nearly) all the way through, they just need few extra minutes in the pot. Serve with breakfast, over salads or in this amazing niçoise muffuletta sandwich.
Totally firm yolk: 12 minutes
A classic and versatile ingredient, when we’re not adding them to salads and sandwiches, we’ll dress them up to make deviled eggs.