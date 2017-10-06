How To Spatchcock A Turkey

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A bird big enough to feed a crowd can take hours to cook properly — so here’s a great way to carve out some extra time for yourself! This handy technique is the perfect back-pocket trick to save you half the cook time (we’re serious) if you’re running behind on the big day. Watch the full video on how to spatchcock above, or catch the step-by-step action below.
Step 1
Place turkey breast-side down on a clean surface.
Step 2
Use sharp poultry shears to cut along both sides from backbone to end.
Steps 3 and 4
Turn the turkey breast-side up. Press down hard on one side of breast until bone cracks. Repeat on other side.