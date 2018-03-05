How To Make Perfect Maple Fudge Every Time

Maple syrup season is here, and while there’s no replacement for the annual sugar shack visit to get your chewy maple taffy fix, homemade maple fudge is one delicious indulgence we can’t get enough of. It delivers rich, creamy and smooth flavours every time — the perfect late-winter treat.

If you’ve never made it, working with sugar can feel a bit intimidating so we’ve created an easy step-by-step guide demonstrating how to make maple fudge. Follow the steps below for a melt-in-your-mouth-delicious treat.

Maple Fudge

Prep time: 20 min. Total time: 20 min.

Ingredients

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup 35% cream

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Instructions

Step 1: Combine maple syrup with cream and butter in a medium saucepan and set over high. Kitchen Tip: Make sure your thermometer is submerged: The ball on the base of your candy thermometer should be completely covered by the maple mixture; otherwise it won’t get an accurate reading. If you’re finding that it’s not, try using a smaller saucepan; just be extra careful since the mixture tends to boil upwards.

Originally published March 2015. Updated March 2018.