Out Of Buttermilk But Want Pancakes STAT? Here’s What To Use Instead

There’s something about buttermilk’s pleasant tang that perfectly rounds out the flavours in sweet carrot cake muffins and savoury buttermilk-cornbread waffles. Because it delivers extra-delicious results, it’s a shame to leave buttermilk out of your favourite brunch recipe. But since you can’t plan ahead for a pancake craving, here’s how to substitute buttermilk with regular milk.

What is buttermilk?

Buttermilk gets its name from the liquid leftover when milk is churned into butter. In the days before refrigeration, the naturally occurring bacteria in milk would ferment, giving buttermilk it’s characteristic tang. Most commercial buttermilk products today are created by adding bacterial cultures to fresh milk, which thickens it and creates the tart flavour.

Why is buttermilk important in a recipe?

The acid from the buttermilk reacts with baking soda in baked goods such as banana bread and chocolate cake to help them rise. It will also produces that signature tang in buttermilk pancakes and biscuits. The acid also works to make pastries more tender, producing ultra-moist muffins and cakes.

How to make a buttermilk substitute

You can recreate commercial buttermilk at home by adding an acid to regular milk (1% or 2%). Just follow this ratio: