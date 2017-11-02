Harry Potter Kitchen Gear Is Here — And It’s Brilliant

If you dream of sneaking your way into the Hogwarts kitchen for treacle tarts and pumpkin juice, you can soon bring that magic home, thanks to Williams-Sonoma’s new line of Harry Potter kitchen gear.

The American company debuted its crop of Hogwarts-themed goodies on Halloween, but they’re sure to be popular for wannabe witches and wizards this holiday season.

While the offerings are modest right now, Williams-Sonoma plans to release more food-related products in 2018 (like a self-stirring cauldron, perhaps?).

Right now, there are four different silicone spatulas on sale, one for each Hogwarts house: Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Gryffindor ($19.95 each) as well as aprons for both kids ($37.95) and adults ($59.95). You can easily get sorted online if you’re not sure which one to grab.

For those who need even more Potter in their lives, Pottery Barn (a Williams-Sonoma brand), introduced a decor collection featuring an array of products, including a Hedwig lamp and a golden snitch clock. And those in Toronto can visit the city’s unofficial Harry Potter store Curiosa or The Lockhart Cocktail Bar (which also has a Montreal location) for food and drinks inspired by the wizarding world.