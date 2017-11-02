Harry Potter Kitchen Gear Is Here — And It’s Brilliant

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
If you dream of sneaking your way into the Hogwarts kitchen for treacle tarts and pumpkin juice, you can soon bring that magic home, thanks to Williams-Sonoma’s new line of Harry Potter kitchen gear.
The American company debuted its crop of Hogwarts-themed goodies on Halloween, but they’re sure to be popular for wannabe witches and wizards this holiday season.
While the offerings are modest right now, Williams-Sonoma plans to release more food-related products in 2018 (like a self-stirring cauldron, perhaps?).
Right now, there are four different silicone spatulas on sale, one for each Hogwarts house: Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Gryffindor ($19.95 each) as well as aprons for both kids ($37.95) and adults ($59.95). You can easily get sorted online if you’re not sure which one to grab.
For those who need even more Potter in their lives, Pottery Barn (a Williams-Sonoma brand), introduced a decor collection featuring an array of products, including a Hedwig lamp and a golden snitch clock. And those in Toronto can visit the city’s unofficial Harry Potter store Curiosa or The Lockhart Cocktail Bar (which also has a Montreal location) for food and drinks inspired by the wizarding world.