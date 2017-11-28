How To Stock A Bar For Under $200

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ready to mix, shake and stir your way through the holidays with ease? All you need are seven bottles of booze to get you there.
To start, take stock of the liquor cabinet, and think about what you need. To mix up classic cocktails — like gin martinis or Manhattans — $200 and a few pieces of glassware will easily set up the bar cart for the holiday season. (Just add add oranges, lemons, limes, bitters, cocktail cherries, soda and tonic water when you’re ready to start the party.)
Use a channel knife, paring knife or vegetable peeler to remove a thin strip of zest from a well-washed lemon, orange or lime. Twist the zest over the cocktail glass to release its fragrant oils into the drink. (Tip: To make a long ribbon-twist, wrap your strip of zest around a chop stick / swizzle stick and hold for 30 seconds.)