5 Recipes We Can’t Wait To Try From The Newest Instant Pot Cookbook

The bestselling Instant Pot — a Canadian invention — has been hailed as a seven-in-one kitchen appliance. Montreal-based food writer Daniel Shumski argues in his new cookbook, How To Instant Pot, that the device can also transform how you cook.

Shumski’s cookbook organizes recipes based on the Instant Pot’s various functions, which include slow cooking, pressure cooking, steaming and yogurt making. For the uninitiated, Shumski provides detailed instructions about how to start using this counter-top tool (and tips about how to clean it).

We’re far from Instant Pot newbies, and the 100 delicious-looking recipes helped us think of new ways to use it at breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack time. Here are the five recipes we’re most excited to try.

The ultimate ‘90s dessert gets the Instant Pot treatment. Shumski fills his more-indulgent version with creamy dulce de leche, a South American-style caramel sauce.

2. Do-It-Yourself Ricotta

Cheese-making gets much less intimidating with the Instant Pot — Shumski’s recipes uses only three ingredients (milk, salt and lemon juice). He suggests eating this fresh cheese as is, or — better ye t— transforming it into a spread with dill or smoked salmon and capers. Meet your bagel’s new best friend.

Spicy, soft tofu stew is the perfect wintertime meal. It’s filled with kimchi, soon (or silken) tofu and in this case, comes topped with an egg. You can whip this up in two hours, with only 15 minutes of prep time. Make some, turn on Netflix and snuggle up with a bowl of this soup on a dark, cold night.

4. Faux Cassoulet

Instead of duck, Shumski uses chicken in this meat-heavy dish that also includes two types of sausages as well as pork. This is an easy-to-make version of a classic French dish that’ll keep you full for a long, long time.

For this recipe, we loved that you didn’t have to worry about whether or not blueberries were in season if craving homemade jam — it uses frozen blueberries, so you can make the good stuff (and impress guests with your kitchen prowess) any time of year.

Watch to see if the Instant Pot is worth the hype