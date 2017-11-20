Advertisement
5 Recipes We Can’t Wait To Try From The Newest Instant Pot Cookbook

Learn how to make ricotta, blueberry jam and more in everyone’s favourite Canadian kitchen appliance.

How to Instant Pot Cookbook on blue background

The bestselling Instant Pot — a Canadian invention — has been hailed as a seven-in-one kitchen appliance. Montreal-based food writer Daniel Shumski argues in his new cookbook, How To Instant Pot, that the device can also transform how you cook.

Shumski’s cookbook organizes recipes based on the Instant Pot’s various functions, which include slow cooking, pressure cooking, steaming and yogurt making. For the uninitiated, Shumski provides detailed instructions about how to start using this counter-top tool (and tips about how to clean it).

We’re far from Instant Pot newbies, and the 100 delicious-looking recipes helped us think of new ways to use it at breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack time. Here are the five recipes we’re most excited to try.

Three white ramekins filled with Instant Pot dulce de leche lava cake

Photo, Ken Carlson

1. Chocolate lava cake with dulce de leche

The ultimate ‘90s dessert gets the Instant Pot treatment. Shumski fills his more-indulgent version with creamy dulce de leche, a South American-style caramel sauce.

Wooden board topped with bagels and baguette slices covered in ricotta cheese

Photo, Ken Carlson

2. Do-It-Yourself Ricotta

Cheese-making gets much less intimidating with the Instant Pot — Shumski’s recipes uses only three ingredients (milk, salt and lemon juice). He suggests eating this fresh cheese as is, or — better ye t— transforming it into a spread with dill or smoked salmon and capers. Meet your bagel’s new best friend.

Bowl of Korean-style stew with fried egg on top

Photo, Ken Carlson

3. Korean-style soft tofu stew

Spicy, soft tofu stew is the perfect wintertime meal. It’s filled with kimchi, soon (or silken) tofu and in this case, comes topped with an egg. You can whip this up in two hours, with only 15 minutes of prep time. Make some, turn on Netflix and snuggle up with a bowl of this soup on a dark, cold night.

Bowl of cassoulet next to spoon and plate of bread

Photo, Ken Carlson

4. Faux Cassoulet

Instead of duck, Shumski uses chicken in this meat-heavy dish that also includes two types of sausages as well as pork. This is an easy-to-make version of a classic French dish that’ll keep you full for a long, long time.

Scone covered in blueberry jam on plate in fromy of mug of tea and jar of jam

Photo, Ken Carlson

5. Blueberry jam

For this recipe, we loved that you didn’t have to worry about whether or not blueberries were in season if craving homemade jam — it uses frozen blueberries, so you can make the good stuff (and impress guests with your kitchen prowess) any time of year.

Watch to see if the Instant Pot is worth the hype
