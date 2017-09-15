5 Recipes We’re Psyched To Try From The New Authorized Instant Pot Cookbook

If there’s one thing we can agree on about the seven-in-one Instant Pot — other than it being ridiculously popular — it’s that the possibilities are endless. Too endless, maybe. And your old slow-cooker recipes aren’t necessarily the solution to using the Instant Pot (and its many, many settings) to maximum effect, either. That’s why the arrival of the authorized-by-Instant-Pot cookbook is a pretty big deal for everyone who ditched their old machines in favour of this newfangled, all-in-one appliance. The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook gives you a simple breakdown of the equipment (better than the manual), and it has 75 Instant Pot recipes that are designed just for the device. Here are five we’re excited to try:

1. Dulce de leche shortbread cookies

You can make your own dulce de leche at home using a can of sweetened condensed milk and the Instant Pot. Bake your shortbread cookies while it’s working (the sauce takes about 45 mins), and when it’s cool, sandwich together as many cookies as you can. Try the recipe.

2. Layered vegetable casserole

From the vegetarian mains chapter, we’re eying a rustic bean and root vegetable dish topped with parmesan and fresh parsley. It cooks on the steam function, freeing up the oven for dessert (or just a night off).

3. Yogurt parfaits with apricot-glazed berries

Homemade yogurt can be made different ways (and with different flavours), but with this recipe, you can walk away for 8 hours while the magic happens, then refrigerate the final product until you’re ready to eat.

4. Sticky and sweet sriracha ribs

We love a shortcut. (And saucy ribs that don’t take hours to make.) Sriracha and apricot jam give the sauce that spicy-sweetness.

5. Beef ragù

Ready in 8 hours on slow cook, or 1 hour on pressure cook, this elegant dinner dish gives you options to suit your schedule.

