Got A Question About How To Cook Eggs? Chef Chuck Hughes Has The Answer

In partnership with LG

In Chatelaine’s new series Cooking Qs With Chuck Hughes, the celebrity chef and restauranteur answers your most-asked questions about favourite go-to meals.

This episode: They’re quick and easy to make, but they can be tricky to get right. Chuck Hughes serves up his top tips on how to cook the perfect eggs.

Fluffy scrambled eggs

The key here, Hughes says, is using enough butter and salt, and thoroughly whisking your eggs to incorporate more air for a fluffier texture. Once the butter starts to bubble, add the eggs and never stop mixing until they reach the desired consistency. They cook quickly, so keep the eggs moving and use a good quality nonstick pan to prevent the eggs from sticking to the bottom.

The classic omelette

A classic omelette should be fully cooked on the outside and without any colouration (browning), Hughes says, but still a little runny and creamy on the interior. Once the butter is bubbling in the pan, add three eggs and uses a fork to scramble them slightly while they start to cook. Spread the egg mixture evenly to fully coat the bottom of the pan. As soon as the bottom layer sets, tilt the pan and uses a spatula to flip the edge over and gently rolls the omelette over itself. It all happens fast, so be careful not to overcook it!

Perfectly poached eggs

The trick to poached eggs is adding a touch of vinegar to the water, which helps the egg whites set quickly. Once the water is simmering, Chuck’s second trick is to swirl the water around in the saucepan with a spoon to create a whirlpool, and then crack your egg right in the centre. The movement of the water helps keep the egg together while it cooks, says Chuck. He lets his egg poach for one minute, then slowly lifts it out with a slotted spoon and pats it dry with a cloth before plating it.

Leftover whites and yolks?

Freeze them in a Tupperware until you have enough to make a recipe like meringues, mayonnaise, Soufflé or angel food cake.