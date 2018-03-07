Trends

4 Foodie Instagrammers You Need To Follow Now

These four instagrammers are changing homemade dinners, one photo at a time.

by
best foodies on instagram- overhead shot of baker tara o'brady's marshmallow brownies

(Photo, @taraobrady/Instagram)

Tara O’Brady

Handle: @taraobrady
Followers: 79K
IRL: Author of Seven Spoons, columnist for The Globe and Mail
Home base: Toronto
Cuisine: Delicious classics with a modern twist
Follow for: Amazing recipes and fantastic shots
Goal: “My intent isn’t to present food as an isolated object or still life; the aim of food writing is to inspire action. Whatever I can do to fuel that spark, I will.”

Best foodies on instagram- one of Aimée Wimbush-Bourque's overhead shots of a beautiful spread

Photo, @aimeebourque/Instagram.

Here Are The Canadian Women Changing The Way We Eat NowHere Are The Canadian Women Changing The Way We Eat Now

Aimée Wimbush-Bourque

Handle: @aimeebourque
Followers: 27.6k
IRL: Former chef, author of The Simple Bites Kitchen cookbook
Home base: Laval, Quebec
Cuisine: Comforting homemade meals with fresh, colourful ingredients
Follow for: Colourful overhead shots (or “flat lays” in Insta-speak)

Best foodies on instagran-Jessica Emin's photo pf a slice of green cake

Photo, @eatwithjessie/Instagram.

Nora H.

Handle: @nomnomyvr
Followers: 23.6k
IRL: Self-taught photographer
Home base: Vancouver, British Columbia
Cuisine: Insta-worthy dishes from restaurants in and around Vancouver
Follow for: The latest trendy foods on the West Coast

Best Foodies on Instagram-Nora H is @nomnomyvr - This is an overhead shot of BBQ corn

Photo, @nomnomyvr/Instagram.

Jessica Emin

Handle: @eatwithjessie
Followers: 4,900
IRL: Photographer, food stylist, writer
Home base: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Cuisine: High-end comfort food, baked goods and cocktails
Follow for: Artful shots of beautifully styled food

Watch: 5 Kitchen Hacks We’re Stealing From Cookbook Author Tara O’Brady
Resources