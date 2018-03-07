4 Foodie Instagrammers You Need To Follow Now

Tara O’Brady

Handle: @taraobrady

Followers: 79K

IRL: Author of Seven Spoons, columnist for The Globe and Mail

Home base: Toronto

Cuisine: Delicious classics with a modern twist

Follow for: Amazing recipes and fantastic shots

Goal: “My intent isn’t to present food as an isolated object or still life; the aim of food writing is to inspire action. Whatever I can do to fuel that spark, I will.”

Here Are The Canadian Women Changing The Way We Eat Now

Aimée Wimbush-Bourque

Handle: @aimeebourque

Followers: 27.6k

IRL: Former chef, author of The Simple Bites Kitchen cookbook

Home base: Laval, Quebec

Cuisine: Comforting homemade meals with fresh, colourful ingredients

Follow for: Colourful overhead shots (or “flat lays” in Insta-speak)

Nora H.

Handle: @nomnomyvr

Followers: 23.6k

IRL: Self-taught photographer

Home base: Vancouver, British Columbia

Cuisine: Insta-worthy dishes from restaurants in and around Vancouver

Follow for: The latest trendy foods on the West Coast

Jessica Emin

Handle: @eatwithjessie

Followers: 4,900

IRL: Photographer, food stylist, writer

Home base: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Cuisine: High-end comfort food, baked goods and cocktails

Follow for: Artful shots of beautifully styled food

Watch: 5 Kitchen Hacks We’re Stealing From Cookbook Author Tara O’Brady