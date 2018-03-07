4 Foodie Instagrammers You Need To Follow Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Handle: @taraobrady Followers: 79K IRL: Author of Seven Spoons, columnist for The Globe and Mail Home base: Toronto Cuisine: Delicious classics with a modern twist Follow for: Amazing recipes and fantastic shots Goal: “My intent isn’t to present food as an isolated object or still life; the aim of food writing is to inspire action. Whatever I can do to fuel that spark, I will.”
Handle: @aimeebourque Followers: 27.6k IRL: Former chef, author of The Simple Bites Kitchen cookbook
Home base: Laval, Quebec Cuisine: Comforting homemade meals with fresh, colourful ingredients Follow for: Colourful overhead shots (or “flat lays” in Insta-speak)
Photo, @eatwithjessie/Instagram.
Nora H.
Handle: @nomnomyvr Followers: 23.6k IRL: Self-taught photographer Home base: Vancouver, British Columbia Cuisine: Insta-worthy dishes from restaurants in and around Vancouver Follow for: The latest trendy foods on the West Coast
Photo, @nomnomyvr/Instagram.
Jessica Emin
Handle: @eatwithjessie Followers: 4,900 IRL: Photographer, food stylist, writer Home base: Halifax, Nova Scotia Cuisine: High-end comfort food, baked goods and cocktails Follow for: Artful shots of beautifully styled food