Mad Deals Of The Day: Save 30% Off Kensie Platforms At Town Shoes And More

Shoes These Kensie slip on platforms are not only timeless — they’re super comfortable to wear. Also available in black. $56 ($80), Town Shoes.
Denim jacket Not your usual denim jacket, this number is donned with a faux fur collar in a poppy red. $41 (from $102), Asos.
Knife set Just the perfect gift for your friend who loves to cook (or for yourself!), this J.A. Henckels International wooden knife set includes a bagel and tomato knife, six steak knives, and more. $75 (from $150), Kitchen Stuff Plus.
Skirt Dare to bring the semi-formal into your casual wear with this sheen knot skirt. Sizes are running out, so get yours when you can! $40 (from $95), Banana Republic. Chair This bonded leather chair from Canvas is suitable for fancy parties or everyday dining at the dinner table. $70 (from $150), Canadian Tire.