Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Save 30% Off Kensie Platforms At Town Shoes And More

A denim jacket with a twist at Asos, a 12-piece J.A. Henckels International knife set at Kitchen Stuff Plus and other daily steals.

by

Shoes
These Kensie slip on platforms are not only timeless — they’re super comfortable to wear. Also available in black. $56 ($80), Town Shoes.
Kensie Deon Sneaker in Brown Canvas, Town Shoes, $56 ($80)
Denim jacket
Not your usual denim jacket, this number is donned with a faux fur collar in a poppy red. $41 (from $102), Asos.

Liquor N Poker Denim Trucker with Faux Fur Collar, Asos, $41 (from $102)
Knife set
Just the perfect gift for your friend who loves to cook (or for yourself!), this J.A. Henckels International wooden knife set includes a bagel and tomato knife, six steak knives, and more. $75 (from $150), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

J.A. Henckels International Fine Edge Fit Wood Knife Set - Set of 12, Kitchen Stuff Plus, $75 (from $150)Skirt
Dare to bring the semi-formal into your casual wear with this sheen knot skirt. Sizes are running out, so get yours when you can! $40 (from $95), Banana Republic.
Knot-Wrap Skirt in Navy, Banana Republic, $40 (from $95)Chair
This bonded leather chair from Canvas is suitable for fancy parties or everyday dining at the dinner table. $70 (from $150), Canadian Tire.

CANVAS Leather Dining Chair, Black, Canadian Tire, $70 (from $150)

 

Resources