Masthead

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Lianne George

Creative DirectorDeputy Editor(on leave)Acting Deputy EditorFeatures DirectorStyle Director

Senior Managing Editor, DigitalSenior Editor, Social MediaManaging EditorSenior EditorSenior WriterAssociate EditorsAssociate Editor, StyleAssistant EditorAssistant Editor, HomeAssistant Editor, StyleEditor-at-Large

CHATELAINE KITCHEN

Food EditorSenior Associate Food EditorAssociate Food Editor, Digital

ART

Deputy Art DirectorSenior Designer

PHOTOGRAPHERS

PRODUCTION

Editor-in-Chief, VideoSenior Web ManagerDigital Colour SpecialistProduction Manager

MARKETING AND BUSINESS SERVICES

Lia CaponecchiaElzbieta JureckaCharmaine KhanJennifer Bairos HoferLauren Purcell

ADVERTISING SALES

Brandon KirkMike LambeMike CortiulaJoy SanguedolceDavid Lawrence, Ian McPherson, John McDowell, Roberta ThomsonIngrid Barfod, Melanie Mathieu, Martine TourignyRenee WongTerry Smith

ROGERS MEDIA INC

Steve MaichJohn IntiniSean McCluskeyGarth ThomasSarah TrimbleChris JohnstonChristopher LoudonAndrew MyersScott MacMillan

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES

1-800-268-6812 (in Toronto 905-946-0084) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays (ET) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdayschatelaine.com/serviceservice@chatelaine.comChatelaine Subscriber Services, P.O. Box 844 Stn Main, Markham, ON L3P 8K1 Mail preference: From time to time other organizations may ask Chatelaine magazine if they may send information about a product or service to some Chatelaine subscribers, by mail or email. If you do not wi

CONTACT US

Subscribe or renew your subscription

Give a gift subscription

Pay your bill

Change your mailing address

Order fragrance-free issues

Check your account status and expiry date

Report delivery problems or duplicate issues