Masthead

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Lianne George


Creative Director  Alicia Kowalewski
Deputy Editor  Carley Fortune (on leave)
Acting Deputy Editor  Christina Vardanis
Features Director  Rachel Heinrichs
Style Director  Vanessa Taylor

Senior Managing Editor, Digital  Gillian Grace
Senior Editor, Social Media  Haley Overland
Managing Editor  Laura Brown
Senior Editor  Dafna Izenberg
Senior Writer  Sarah Boesveld
Associate Editors  Sadiya Ansari, Katie Underwood
Associate Editor, Style  Kate Gertner
Assistant Editor  Diana Duong
Assistant Editor, Home  Alexandra Gater
Assistant Editor, Style  Erinn Stewart
Editor-at-Large  Rachel Giese

CHATELAINE KITCHEN

Food Editor  Soo Kim
Senior Associate Food Editor  Carolyn Lim Chua
Associate Food Editor, Digital  Heather MacMullin

ART

Deputy Art Director  Nicola Hamilton
Senior Designer  Jessica Wellman

PHOTOGRAPHERS

Roberto Caruso, Erik Putz, Sian Richards

PRODUCTION

Editor-in-Chief, Video  Andrew Tolson
Senior Web Manager  Michael Loucas
Digital Colour Specialist  Heshmat Saberi
Production Manager  Karen Richards

MARKETING AND BUSINESS SERVICES

Senior Manager, Marketing  Lia Caponecchia
Business Manager  Elzbieta Jurecka
Manager of Communications  Charmaine Khan
Brand Manager  Jennifer Bairos Hofer
Brand Specialist  Lauren Purcell

ADVERTISING SALES

Vice President, Corporate Sales and Client Solutions  Brandon Kirk
Senior Director, Sales  Mike Lambe
Advertising Category Director  Mike Cortiula
Group Director, Women and Parenting  Joy Sanguedolce
National Account Managers, Toronto  David Lawrence, Ian McPherson, John McDowell, Roberta Thomson
National Account Managers, Montreal  Ingrid Barfod, Melanie Mathieu, Martine Tourigny
National Account Managers, Vancouver  Renee Wong
Brand Operations Manager  Terry Smith

ROGERS MEDIA INC

Senior Vice President of Digital Content and Publishing  Steve Maich
Vice-President of Content  John Intini
Senior Director, Operations  Sean McCluskey
Senior Director, Business Development  Garth Thomas
Senior Director, Digital Audience Development  Sarah Trimble
Director, Business Planning Chris Johnston
Creative Director, Custom Content  Christopher Loudon
Director of Digital Monetization  Andrew Myers
Vice-President, Product and Innovation  Scott MacMillan

  1. I would like to pitch a story on sudden hearing loss — it’s a condition that still has a mysterious cause. If not acted upon quickly – within three days – it can be permanent. Not enough patients, GPs, or hospital emergency departments know about it. It happened to me. A study investigating cause and most effective treatments has recently begun in Vancouver, and I have an interview booked with the lead scientist on March 14.
    I currently work for two health organizations, and prior to that did work as a freelance writer. If you would prefer to write the story internally, that would be fine too … I would just like more people to be aware of the condition, so that they know to act very quickly if they too experience sudden hearing loss.

