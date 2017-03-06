Masthead
I would like to pitch a story on sudden hearing loss — it’s a condition that still has a mysterious cause. If not acted upon quickly – within three days – it can be permanent. Not enough patients, GPs, or hospital emergency departments know about it. It happened to me. A study investigating cause and most effective treatments has recently begun in Vancouver, and I have an interview booked with the lead scientist on March 14.
I currently work for two health organizations, and prior to that did work as a freelance writer. If you would prefer to write the story internally, that would be fine too … I would just like more people to be aware of the condition, so that they know to act very quickly if they too experience sudden hearing loss.
Lisa Mighton on