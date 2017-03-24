Why are there pop-up ads?



Quite simply, in order to deliver content to our online users, Chatelaine.com requires revenue. The two main ways we derive this revenue are through the sale of online subscriptions and through advertising. Pop-ups, vokens, badges, banners and other ad formats are necessary because they ensure that we are able to fund our Web site and continue providing quality articles, news and tips to our valued readers.



For most pop-up campaigns, we limit the number of times users see each pop-up, normally to one time per visit (This is also known as frequency capping). We also give users the opportunity to control when and how many times they see a certain pop-up. Every pop-up on our site is equipped with a “Show me later” link which will display the pop-up on this same page during another visit, but not during the next visit. There is also a “Don’t show me again” link which will not display on the same page again. Keep in mind that for the frequency capping and “Show me later” and “Don’t show me again” options to work, you must have your cookies turned on.



Why am I having problems viewing or entering a contest?



Please check your browser to make sure JavaScript and cookies are enabled. Our contests often use captcha for security, if you’re having trouble reading it please try a few more times. As well, ad-blocking software will block some things from appearing. In order to eliminate this problem, you must disable, hold down the CTRL key while clicking, or un-install the ad-blocking software.



Why is the contest not open in the province of Quebec?



Provincial laws regulate contest entry rules. As a result, not all contests can be made available in all provinces.



How do I access Chatelaine online Customer Care and what are its features?



To access Chatelaine’s Customer Care, simply click here and enter your e-mail address or your 10-digit account number as it appears on your magazine mailing label, starting with 00 followed by 8 digits. The online Customer Care Service allows you to:

After we receive your subscription order, your first issue should arrive in approximately 4 to 6 weeks. If you've waited 6 or more weeks without receiving an issue, please inform us via e-mail, telephone (416)764-1888 or 1(800)268-6812 or fax (416)764-2891 or 1(888)315-7747 and we will investigate it for you. Please note the toll free numbers are only accessible from Canada and United States. To process your payment online, visit our Customer Care site. To enter this secure site, you will need to enter your e-mail address and your 10-digit account number as it appears on your magazine mailing label, starting with 00 followed by 8 digits. Next, click on "To pay for your subscription, click here" and provide us with your credit card information. If you do not see an option to pay, that means you do not have an outstanding balance.To renew your subscription, visit our online Customer Care site. To enter this secure site, you will need to enter your e-mail address and your 10-digit account number as it appears on your magazine mailing label, starting with 00 followed by 8 digits. If you are unable to renew your subscription in Customer Care , it is probably because your subscription isn't close to expiring. To update your mailing address, visit our Customer Care site. To access your account, you will need to enter your e-mail address and your 10-digit account number as it appears on your magazine mailing label, starting with 00 followed by 8 digits. Next, click on "My address has changed", make the necessary changes and click on the Submit button. We print our magazine mailing labels in advance, therefore, it may take a few weeks for the change to be effective. To update your e-mail address, visit our Customer Care site.To access your account, you need to enter your old e-mail address or your 10-digit account number as it appears on your magazine mailing label, starting with 00 followed by 8 digits. Next, click on "My e-mail address has changed", make the necessary changes and click on the Submit button.To temporarily stop your delivery service, click here to send us an e-mail.Note: We print our magazine mailing labels in advance, therefore, it may take a few weeks for this transaction to take effect. Of course, your subscription expiry date will be automatically extended to compensate for the issues that are not mailed.If you didn't receive a certain issue, click here to send us an e-mail.If the issue is still available, we will mail you a replacement copy immediately; however, if we have run out of this issue, we will extend your subscription expiry date. If you have received a damaged issue, click here to send us an e-mail.To compensate for the inconvenience, we will extend your subscription and, if the issue is still available, mail you a replacement copy immediately. We will follow up with you via e-mail to let you know what action we have taken.To request scent-free issues, click here to send us an e-mail.Note: We print our magazine mailing labels in advance, therefore it may take a few weeks for this transaction to take effect. In the interim, you may pass your copy to a friend and contact us via e-mail to receive a replacement scent-free issue.If you have received duplicate issues, check the account numbers on your magazine mailing labels. If the numbers are identical, this is likely a one-time printing error. To purchase single copies of any of our titles please call:1-866-301-4414 (Canada and U.S.A. only) in Toronto 1(905) 946-1826. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM ET.On your magazine mailing label, the subscription expiry date is indicated on the top right-hand corner. If your account is paid in full, this date indicates the last issue that you are entitled to receive.The expiration date on your mailing label does not necessarily reflect a paid subscription expiry date. Once a renewal order is received, the expiry date is automatically extended to reflect the transaction regardless of payment. To get an accurate status of your account, simply click here and enter your e-mail address and your 10-digit account number as it appears on your magazine mailing label, starting with 00 followed by 8 digits. Next, click on What's my account status?We mail a few additional issues to our subscribers just in case they are late in renewing. If a renewal order is not received shortly after the subscription expiry date the bonus copies will cease automatically. However, if a renewal order is received, service will continue without interruption. If you do not intend to renew your subscription and you wish to terminate your service immediately, click here to send us an e-mail.We start mailing our renewal notices approximately 6 months prior to the subscription expiry date. If you wish to stop receiving the notices until closer to your subscription expiry date, click here to send us an e-mail. Sometimes our e-mail replies to you are returned to us as "Undeliverable". Usually, the reason for this is that your return e-mail address is entered incorrectly. If you haven't heard from us within one week, please e-mail us again and include a telephone number. Online Customer Care is the fastest and easiest way to access your personal account and ask subscription questions at your convenience 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Chatelaine Subscriber Services, Box 843, Markham, ON L3P 8J9 Chatelaine is published monthly, by Rogers Media Publishing, a Rogers Communications company. All other mail inquiries should be sent to: One Mount Pleasant 8th Floor Toronto, ON M4Y 2Y5 For Chatelaine Privacy Policy, regarding any information submitted to Chatelaine.com, click here Because of our lead time, we must receive notices at least four months in advance of events or product releases. Due to the high volume of press packages, we are unable to respond to follow-up calls. But we appreciate you keeping us up-to-date and we will be in touch if we're able to use the information in the magazine.We can only publish a few letters, but even if yours is not selected, we want to know what's on your mind. We may need to contact you if we publish your letter, so please give us your real name, city and province – not just your e-mail address. Please note that we may also have to condense or edit your letter. You should be able to find all of Chatelaine magazine's recipes in our Recipe Finder . If you cannot find the recipe you are looking for, please conduct a detailed recipe search. You can specify by recipe title, date of the issue the recipe appeared in, ingredient, type of food, course, meal, special occasion, cooking method and more. Please be sure to check your spelling of the ingredient or title to ensure that you have spelled it correctly. Chatelaine, Canada's leading women's integrated media brand, connects Canadian women to relevant information, ideas and solutions. For more than 75 years, Chatelaine has been building communities while providing leading-edge insights into women's foremost concerns: health, food, decor, women's issues, work, style and beauty. Chatelaine.com is the #1 Canadian Web site for women 18+. Chatelaine and Chatelaine.com are flagship members of Rogers Media Publishing. Rogers Communications is Canada's largest fully integrated communications organization with interests in the cable systems, wireless, media and telecommunication sectors. Rogers Communications is Canada’s largest fully integrated communications organization with interests in the cable systems, wireless, media and telecommunication sectors.One Mount Pleasant Road8th FloorToronto, ONM4Y 2Y5(416)764-1888(416)764-2891All models for Chatelaine magazine are booked through reputable modeling agencies and offices. Without exception, no individual employee, photographer, or agent will ever cold-call potential models directly on behalf of Chatelaine — whether by telephone, e-mail, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr or anywhere online. Chatelaine representatives will never contact you to request personal information related to working at Chatelaine.